Watch again

Chin up! Brighter (and warmer) days are ahead.

Yeah, it's March 13 and we woke up to enough snowfall to make us think that we traveled back in time to December or January, but if we can just get through Wednesday, the rest of the week is looking A-OK!

Light snow will continue Wednesday across northern Idaho, but dry and warmer temperatures are expected beginning Thursday and into next week with high temperatures predicted to be in the 50s! Which is wonderful, because according to the National Weather Service, Spokane has not seen a day with above normal temperatures since February 2, a streak 38 days long and counting.