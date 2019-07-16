Doctors say two-year-old twins joined at the head have undergone successful surgery at a British hospital to separate their skulls, brains and blood vessels.
The highly complex surgery involved multiple operations on Safa and Marwa Ullah, who were born in Pakistan in January 2017 with a condition known as "Craniopagus" in which the girls' skulls and parts of their brains were joined and intertwined.
The operation was conducted back in February following others in October and November.
The procedures took place at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, with the girls well enough to be discharged from the hospital earlier this month.
Doctors said Tuesday, five months after their final operation, that Safa and Marwa are making slow but steady progress
"So they've been through an intensive course of treatment over the past 10 months which we recently completed," Pediatric Neurosurgeon Owase Jeelani said. "They're making good recovery at the moment but it's a little too early to be able to comment definitively about their future so we're optimistic, that they will make a good recovery and hopefully we'll be able to show that in the months to come."
Having twins joined at the head with fused skulls and separate bodies occurs in less than one in a million births, while having the connection extend into the brain tissue is rarer still.
Around 50 sets of Craniopagus twins are estimated to be born around the world every year, of which only around 15 are thought to survive beyond the first 30 days of life.
