UPDATED ON DECEMBER 15, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday night's Browne's Addition RV fire, that left a Spokane man critically injured, has been ruled accidental, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
A man in his 50's was badly burned in the fire and was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical center before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
At last check, the victim was stabilized in the hospital's burn unit, but his current condition is unknown at this time.
Mechanical issues steaming from attempted engine repairs are believed to have caused the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was taken to Harborview in Seattle Saturday night after his RV caught fire in Browne's Addition.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted that the man, described as only being in his 50's, was critically burned in the fire and was transferred to Harborview in Seattle.
The cause of the fire has not been released but we'll be sure to update you as soon as new information becomes available.
