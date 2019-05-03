California police searching for man in unprovoked attack at bus stop

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - California police are on the lookout for a man in an unprovoked attack caught on security camera.
The man was caught on video sucker punching another man at a Montebello bus stop on March 12.
Police say the man punched the 50-year-old in the head as they both stepped off the bus.
The victim was knocked to the ground and the man begins to kick the victim several times before walking away.
Police say the men never spoke to one another and believe the attack was unprovoked.
Currently there is no word on the victim's condition.