A vivid dream landed one California woman in the hospital after she swallowed her engagement ring.
Jenna Evans says when she woke up and noticed her ring was missing, she remembered having an action-packed dream where bad guys were after her. In the dream, her fiance told her to swallow her ring, so in reality, that's what she did.
After telling her fiance what happened, she says they both laughed and then headed to urgent care.
The x-ray showed the 2.4 carat ring right where Evans said it would be.
Doctors performed an endoscopy and plucked the ring out.
Evans admits she has a history of sleepwalking and doing strange things in her sleep. Once she was found folding laundry.
The couple plans to tie the knot in May.