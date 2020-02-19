SPOKANE, Wash. - We often hear about how opportunistic thieves are. They are looking for easy pickings, and we've all heard how we can prevent ourselves from becoming a victim.
Early Wednesday morning in Eagle Ridge, however, was a little different. Bold and brazen thieves were caught on camera taking their time while they burglarized a garage, all while the homeowners slept inside the home.
At around 2:00 a.m., security cameras at the home caught a thief breaking into a truck parked outside a home in Eagle Ridge. Inside the truck was a garage door opener. Spokane Police say the thieves used it to crack open the garage and get a look inside at what was available to take.
Then they took off.
About an hour later, after stealing a car from around the block, a security camera from inside the garage shows the thieves returning. While inside the garage, one of the thieves can be seen pointing out a security camera to his partner.
Rather than aborting the theft mission, the thieves spent the next ten minutes inside the garage loading up the Subaru inside with what the homeowner estimated was about $15,000 worth of items, including a triathlon bike, softball equipment, tools and many other things.
The thieves then pulled the Subaru out of the garage and took off.
A couple of hours later, Spokane firefighters received a call of a car fire on West 11th just east of Highway 195. It was the Subaru.
The stolen items were gone, but the car was destroyed.
The latest crime report from the Spokane Police Department shows compared to this time last year, in the just the six short weeks that are 2020 so far, car thefts are up 28 percent in the City with 204 reported thefts.
Spokane Police said on Wednesday there have been 24 thefts, now 25 with the Eagle Ridge Subaru, in the past week. Ten of those thefts were preventable, according to SPD, because the cars either had keys in them or were left running.
Overall, compared to this time last year, violent crime is down 12.29%, while property crime is up 5.78 percent.
It may sound like a broken record, but Spokane Police say it bears repeating that if you don't want to become a victim of theft:
- Keep vehicle locked and secured.
- Do not leave your vehicle running unattended.
- Do not leave keys in your vehicle.
- Keep valuables and items of interest in the trunk or at least out of view.
- Lock your glove box.
- If possible, park in a well-lit area.
If you are the victim of theft or a car prowling, Spokane Police also encourage you to report it. Not only so they might have the opportunity to come and collect evidence, but also because it helps them track crime trends and allocate resources to areas that might need them.
