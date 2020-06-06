Occupy Spokane and One Life - One Right are planning a caravan from Coeur d'Alene to Spokane on Sunday.
According to the event posted on Facebook, the caravan will begin at 10:00 am from the peaceful memorial for George Floyd in Coeur d'Alene and will join the Spokane protest planned at 2:00 pm in downtown Spokane.
Details on the 2:00 pm protest in Spokane are limited at this time.
Spokane Police and downtown businesses are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst after rioters and looters took over the downtown Spokane protest last Sunday.
Protesters are also hoping rioters don't take over, but some activists are taking steps to prepare by prepping medics who will be there to diffuse tear gas canisters and carry people to safety if they get injured.
Spokane Police say even though they are coming to help at the protests, it would be best if they just stayed home. Sgt. Terry Preuninger said it can be hard for police to tell who is at the protests to commit crimes and who is there to help, especially if things escalate.
"While I appreciate the effort, it's not helpful," Sgt. Preuninger said. "If you're not going to break the law, if you're not going to be a rioter, go home."
We asked Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward if she was thinking about putting a curfew in place for Sunday night, but her office said that's a decision that will be made the day of, based on circumstances.
