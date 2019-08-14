A cannabis shop in Otis Orchards says a man was arrested early Sunday morning after trying to break-in to their shop while wearing underwear on his head.
The incident was caught on camera August 11 and shows a man wearing underwear on his head in an attempt to conceal his face and socks on his hands while using a giant bar to pry open the doors of Apex Cannabis.
A short time later, however, deputies from Spokane County arrive and the man drops the bar and casually tries walking back to his car. A K-9 was also on scene and helped deputies take the man into custody, even as he fought with them.
Apex Cannabis posted on Facebook that no one was injured and offered their appreciation to the deputies who took the man into custody.
