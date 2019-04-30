Coeur d'Alene's Jacob Maxwell entered this week in the Top 24 on NBC's "The Voice" and now awaits voting results as the show is set to reveal its Top 13.
Maxwell performed a rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during The Voice's live Top 24 performances on Monday.
"That was unreal," Maxwell said after the show. "I had a lot of nerves going into it and it was just really gratifying to know that the crowd was reacting well to the song. I feel really relieved and proud of what I did."
"We need Jacob Maxwell's sweet voice more than ever!" The Voice said in a tweet.
Each of the Top 24 contestants performed on Monday's show ahead of Tuesday, where America's voting results will be revealed. Eight artists will be voted through as "safe," while guest coach Bebe Rexha will support the final two comeback artists as they perform for a chance for the final spot in the Top 13.
Voting remained open until 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday morning. The Voice will air on KHQ at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
"It would mean the world to move forward," Maxwell said. "I just feel a calling to be here right now and to know that as it goes from the coaches' choice to America's vote, it's just that much more encouraging that it's where you're supposed to be. It would mean everything to me."
Twenty-year-old Maxwell and the Inland Northwest will patiently await to see if he can make the cut for the Top 13. A member of "Team Legend," Maxwell was saved by John Legend after the Cross Battle round last week. It was the final save Legend had for this season.
Maxwell has been playing around the Inland Northwest for the past few years, and made an appearance at Spokane's Pig Out in the Park in 2017. He made headlines early in the show when he performed Taylor Swift's "Delicate" during blind auditions. Maxwell also recently stopped by the KHQ newsroom and performed for us.
The show's synopsis for Maxwell reads: "Jacob grew up in a tight-knit family in the beautiful lake resort town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He comes from three generations of law enforcement and wanted to be a police officer until he picked up the guitar. At 13, he joined the worship team and started singing in church. He opted to skip college and started waiting tables while performing at local venues. Jacob plans to settle down in Coeur d' Alene one day, but right now, he is eager to chase his dreams on 'The Voice'."