SPOKANE, Wash- Normally people would be lining up outside the McCarthy Athletic Center for a basketball game but right now the line is for a vaccination.
A pop-up clinic is open from now until Tuesday, and it’s being operated by CHAS Heath.
CHAS says they’re reaching out to patients and community partner groups directly to schedule appointments for vaccines.
Appointments are required and there are no walk-ups and there’s no waitlist.
This allotment of vaccine is specific to CHAS Health and is to provide vaccinations for their patients and is separate from the allotment that the department of health receives from the mass vaccination site.
They have approximately 8000 doses and depending on the registrations they hope to vaccinate about 5000 patients.
Leftover vaccinations will be used for future vaccination clinics.