As the second round of stimulus checks make their way into people's hands, some who aren't living paycheck-to-paycheck are wondering: "How should I spend the money?"
The creator of "Check for Good" Christopher Nickelson said if you can afford to ask the question, you should consider donating all or a part of it.
Check for Good is a campaign that encourages people who have disposable income to give back to those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
If you're interested in participating, all you need to do is click here.
