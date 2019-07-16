Check your lottery tickets!
Washington's Lottery is looking for the person who won the highest jackpot in 10 years of $12.2 million dollars!
The winning ticket was sold in Brier, WA and the drawing was held on July 3, 2019. So if you were traveling through Brier, WA in the past few weeks and bought a lotto ticket, check to see if you're a millionaire!
The winning numbers are 05-12-13-27-34-49.
The winner has until December 30, 2019 to claim the prize at any Washington's Lottery office. If it goes unclaimed, one-third of it will go into a reserve account and the rest will go toward future lottery prizes.
There was also a $10,000 Match 4 ticket sold in Spokane recently. Check all unclaimed prizes here.