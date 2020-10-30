Following an unproductive press conference where very few questions were actually answered regarding the Spokane Regional Health Board's decision to remove Dr. Bob Lutz as Public Health Officer in the middle of a pandemic, the phone lines at KHQ lit up with many viewers, like us, wanting answers.
One of those viewers was 62-year-old Lorilee Gill, who has lived in Spokane her entire life.
"This is scarier than hell," Lorilee said of the board's decision. "I've never been this scared from the beginning (of the pandemic). It's like the nail in the coffin for me. It's like, 'Really?' What the heck could've happened? What could've happened?"
Unfortunately, suspiciously, evadingly - whatever descriptive you want to use - that question and many more remain unanswered as the public health board has refused to answer specifically why they've chosen to force Dr. Lutz out at such a crucial time. Lorilee believes it's a case of politics over science.
"This is typical. Political as far as I can see," Lorilee said. "This is not how you turn over something as important as the doctor in charge of our COVID response team. I would love for those people (the board) to be up inside one of those ICUs and seeing people die. I have nurses in my family. I know what's out there."
Spokane saw the second highest single-day COVID-19 spike in cases on Friday with 167 more positives tests and the county also passed 200 total deaths this week.
Lorilee's sentiments are echoed online by a dumbfounded community.
"This is a disaster. They have NO plan," a commenter named Talia said during Friday morning's live-streamed press conference. "She (Amelia Clark, the Health Board's Administrative Officer) doesn't know her own bylaws. What is going on?"
"Wow. The lack of transparency is outstanding," another commenter named Hayley said.
Former City Council President Ben Stuckart also weighed in on his Facebook page to question the legality of the move by the board.
"The vote has to be public," Stuckart said before asking if any lawyers wanted to help. "If admin needed permission to fire Dr. Lutz there is no way they gave her permission in exec session (executive session) without violating the public meetings act. They said as much in the press conference. Administrator said in exec she received permission to act. That folks is illegal."
Even those who didn't necessarily agree with the guidance of Dr. Lutz watching Friday's press conference and didn't like what they were hearing.
"I don't like Lutz at all. Happy to hear he is leaving," a woman named Jenny commented. "BUT this sounds like a shakedown."
Despite the blowback, the board of health remains silent as of Friday afternoon, even as the media, the community and protestors outside the Health Department continue to ask: Why? What happened?
"I've never seen the division like I've seen in my years of living here," Lorilee added as a final note. "This, for Dr. Lutz, I'm devastated."
Former Spokane Public Health Officer, Dr. Kim Thorburn was shocked to hear of Dr. Lutz's removal.
"Bob was doing a good job," Thorburn said "This is just the worst time to not have a health officer."
Dr. Thorburn preceded Dr. Lutz as Public Health Officer for nearly a decade before she was fired but that's about where the similarities end as her ousting was very public back in 2006 when board members faced her and about 60 of her supporters, according to a Spokesman-Review article at the time, when they handed down the decision.
The Board of Health made the decision to force Dr. Lutz out behind closed doors during an executive session without public input - a decision Dr. Thorburn believes was made based on politics, not science.
"It's become partisan and unfortunately out board took the 'anti-public health partisan side," Dr. Thorburn said.
When Thorburn was fired, the board cited "a relationship fractured beyond repair", according to the same Spokesman-Review article. The current Board of Health has yet to provide a reason for Dr. Lutz's removal, something Thorburn doesn't understand based on his performance as Spokane's top doctor during the pandemic.
"He's done a really good job on communication," Thorburn said. "It's such an important responsibility, you think of Anthony Fauci on the national level."
Baffled with no explanation, Dr. Thorburn believes given the way everything went down regarding Dr. Lutz's removal, the citizens of Spokane should be upset.
"I think the community should be very angry about it. It's just plain irresponsible to do this in the middle of a public health crisis."
