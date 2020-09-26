Wes Crago

PHOTO: The Spokesman-Review

Spokane City Administrator Wes Crago abruptly resigned this week, less than a year after Mayor Nadine Woodward picked him as the top non-elected official at City Hall.

Crago will be replaced on an interim basis by Public Works Director Scott Simmons while Mayor Woodward conducts a search for his replacement.

Crago's last day officially will be Friday, but he is not expected to return to the office before then, according to City Spokesman Brian Coddington.

