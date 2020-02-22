A plan to move dozens of Coronavirus patients to Orange County, California, has been stopped for now.
A federal judge approved Costa Mesa's request to stop the relocation, which could have happened as early as Sunday.
"They're considering 30 to 50 people who have been tested positive for Coronavirus to be moved to the facility either on Sunday or Monday," Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said.
Why would densely populated Costa Mesa and its state-run Fairview Developmental Center, be high on the government's list as a place to relocate dozens of Coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base?
"That's a million dollar question. How does it happen?" Mayor Foley said.
Costa Mesa officials say they were blindsided and went into emergency operation mode and frantically filed for a federal halt, which they ended up getting.
The decision removes any possibility of patients moving to Costa Mesa, at least until a court hearing Monday.
Residents who live right next door to the Fairview campus, which now only houses a few patients, are aware it is still a possibility
"It's happening all over the place and you never know if you just might get it. Ya know it's just really scary," Costa Mesa resident Angela Craig said.
Residents in Spokane have expressed concern about four patients being brought to Sacred Heart, but the hospital and the Spokane Regional Health District have said citizens have nothing to worry about.
