City of Spokane leaders, including Mayor Nadine Woodward, City Council President Breean Beggs, and Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson, issued the following statement Saturday night regarding the death of George Floyd:
"Spokane is a community that supports each other when we are hurting and today is no exception. Although most of us cannot begin to understand the depths of anguish and anger caused by the inexcusable actions in Minneapolis, members of the African American community and others in Spokane are not alone. We stand with you in support of those across our city and country in saying we have to expect and do better as a nation. Our hearts are with the friends and loved ones of George Floyd, and we grieve with them the painful loss of a son, father, family member, and friend."
Council President Beggs issued a separate statement Saturday night, as well:
"Like many of you, I watched the chilling video of George Floyd being killed while in handcuffs and completely immobilized by three police officers, one of them with a knee and his body weight pressing against his neck. I add my voice to those calling yet again for change, for justice and mostly for an end to law enforcement killing unarmed community members, often men of color. We are joined in this call by law enforcement and elected officials from all over the country who have confirmed that this was a crime against Mr. Floyd and his family and the entire community. The fact that this was captured on video available to the public makes it easy to support the prompt firings and criminal charges. But that is little comfort for George Floyd's friends and family left behind, or the thousands of people who live in fear that the next victim of systemic violence will be them or their loved ones. I have been calling for real reform of our criminal justice and policing systems in Spokane since 2006 when I had the privilege of representing the family of Otto Zehm who died under similar circumstances. And while there has been some progress, we are still much closer to the beginning of needed changes than the end. George Floyd was killed in another state, but it could have been in Spokane, and I believe our community members want to hear that each elected official and person with influence within the justice system will commit themselves even more deeply to the hard work ahead to create a safer community for all people- uniformed and non-uniformed alike. This murder lends itself to individual blame, but I remain convinced that much of the violence between law enforcement and community members is rooted in a systemic breakdown that is the responsibility of all of us to repair. I will continue to advocate for changes in Spokane's use of force policies, strengthening of our Office of Police Ombudsman, transparency of investigations and discipline, hiring of a more diverse workforce and more advanced training and tactics that lead to de-escalation of conflict for the protection of community members and law enforcement officers. And while we work for justice, to quote the Reverend Nathaniel Baxter, "As we act, let us not become the evil that we deplore."
A protest is planned in downtown Spokane on Sunday at 2:00pm at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park in the name of George Floyd.
"Stronger Together Spokane" and "Occupy Spokane" are asking people to join them in their cars or in person at 2:00pm while maintaining social distancing.
The groups say the march and driver for justice will remain peaceful to protest and gain awareness of police brutality against the black community.
Spokane police say they respect the community's right to free speech and they will be at Sunday's protest to make sure violence does not break out.
