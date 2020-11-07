snow plowing

The City of Spokane wants to remind citizens to move things like RVs, boats, trailers and basketball hoops off the street to an appropriate storage location before the snow hits. 

A video tweeted out by the City Saturday morning says those objects create obstacles for plow drivers during a winter weather event and they need to be moved from the street to make their job easier. 

If you need to report parking violations, you can call 3-1-1. 

Tags