The City of Spokane wants to remind citizens to move things like RVs, boats, trailers and basketball hoops off the street to an appropriate storage location before the snow hits.
A video tweeted out by the City Saturday morning says those objects create obstacles for plow drivers during a winter weather event and they need to be moved from the street to make their job easier.
If you need to report parking violations, you can call 3-1-1.
Snow season is fast approaching! Please move RVs, boats, trailers and basketball hoops from #SpokaneStreets and into an appropriate winter storage location.❄️ #SpokaneSnowTips pic.twitter.com/hr1iFmRg7H— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 7, 2020
