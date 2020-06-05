FORKS, Wash. - Authorities in Clallam County are conducting a criminal investigation after a Spokane family was confronted by people in Forks, Wash., accused of being affiliated with "Antifa," and became stranded during a camping trip.
According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched on Wednesday evening to an area in Forks regarding four stranded campers with a full-size school bus.
Deputies interviewed the campers, learning they were a multi-racial family of four who had driven to the Olympic Peninsula from Spokane. The family consisted of a husband, wife, 16-year-old daughter and the husband's mother.
The family had gone to Forks Outfitters earlier to buy camping supplies, and were confronted by 7-8 carloads of people in the grocery store parking lot. Those people repeatedly asked the family if they were "ANTIFA protesters," to which the family told them they had no association with any such group and were just camping.
The family had to drive their bus around vehicles in the parking lot to get back onto Highway 101, then headed northbound out of Forks while at least four vehicles followed them. They told authorities two of the vehicles had people in them carrying what appeared to be semi-automatic rifles.
The family drove their bus up Sitkum Sol Duc Road (known as A Road locally), and pitched a tent to camp for the night. They became fearful for their safety after hearing gun shots in the distance and power saws down the road.
They then decided to pack up camp and leave, but as they drove back down the road, they discovered someone had fell trees across the road, preventing them from exiting.
When responding, deputies were contacted by four Forks High School students, who had used their chainsaw to clear the roadway for the family. Authorities escorted the family to the Sheriff's Forks detachment and interviewed them.
The bus even broke down shortly after the family left, with officers helping them getting it running again so they can continue their travels.
"The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is actively conducting a criminal investigation into the incident and is seeking any and all information regarding those persons involved," a press release read.
