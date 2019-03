Coeur d'Alene man arrested for DUI after driving onto ice of Hayden Lake and breaking through

Watch again

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old man celebrating his birthday Sunday night after deputies say he drunkenly drove out onto the ice of Hayden Lake and broke through.

Deputies were called to Honeysuckle Beach Sunday night for a report of a car sinking into the lake after breaking through the ice. Witnesses say the vehicle had driven onto the lake twice from the boat launch, but was now sinking.

"Upon their arrival, deputies witnessed a male in wet clothing walking towards the shore as the tail lights of the vehicle slipped beneath the surface," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Dive Team and Sonar Team responded to the scene to make sure no one else was inside the vehicle.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old John W. Hamilton, was not seriously injured. However, the Sheriff's Office says Hamilton's 2015 Nissan Rogue is now submerged in 17 feet of water, 650 feet from shore.

Deputies say the vehicle likely won't be removed until the ice melts.

The Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to stay away from the ice around the vehicle to prevent any unnecessary injuries.

Hamilton was charged with his second DUI.