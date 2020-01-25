The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 49-year-old Reuben Rodriguez.
Police say Rodriguez was last seen leaving his house near 11th and Spokane Avenue on foot on Monday, January 20 at around 11:30 a.m. Police say family and friends have not been able to contact Rodriguez by phone and they say that's very unusual.
Police say there is a concern for Rodriguez's well-being due to a medical condition.
Rodriguez is described as being 5’05”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing tennis shoes, black sweat pants, a black t-shirt and either a black jacket or a grey button up sweater with a dark blue jacket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Rodriguez, please call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 and refer to report #20C03311.
