Update:
WORLEY, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Tribe has issued a statement after a Worley woman claimed a Tribal officer shot her dog and left him for dead.
The statement is as follows:
"The Coeur d'Alene Tribe is investigating the incident as it does all incidents of firearm discharge by an officer. However, based on preliminary information it appears the animal clearly attacked the officer and he acted within department policy while attempting to serve a felony warrant."
Previous Coverage:
WORLEY, Idaho - A woman in Worley, Idaho says a Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police officer shot her dog and the department is now investigating the accusation.
Cind Williams has started a fundraising effort on Facebook for her dog Colonel, who she says was shot in the nose by a Tribal Officer and left for dead. Williams says it was in retaliation for a complaint she filed against the officer.
Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police told KHQ's Adam Mayer that they are investigating, but said that's all they could say at this time.
Adam went to Worley and spoke with the dog's owner to get her side of the story. As for Colonel the dog, Williams says he is recovering after getting treatment at the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching hospital.
