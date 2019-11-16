Some NFL teams were able to get a look at Colin Kaepernick today.
The free agent quarterback was set for his workout in Atlanta, but after the NFL declined a request to allow media and cameras into Atlanta Falcons' practice facility, the workout was moved to a new location at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.
Kaepernick's representatives said their client was seeking "a transparent and open process" that they felt the NFL did not provide.
More than 24 teams were reportedly there to watch Kaepernick go through some passing drills with receivers that he hand-picked.
Following the workout, Kaepernick gave a brief statement to reporters on scene.
"I appreciate you all coming out. That means a lot to me. Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we have transparency on what went on. We weren't getting that elsewhere, so we came out here. It's important that y'all are here. You all have been attacked for last 3 years. You all continue to be attacked. We appreciate what y'all do. We appreciate being here today. we appreciate the work you do for the people in telling the truth. That's what we want. I've been ready for three years, I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here to show you today in front of everybody. we have nothing to hide. We are waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell and all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. Around here, we're ready to play, ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk to any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready, I stay ready and I'll continue to be ready. To all of the people that came out here today to support, I appreciate y'all. I love y'all. To the people that aren't here, I'm thinking of you. I appreciate you supporting from where you are. We'll continue to give you updates. We'll be waiting to hear from Roger Goodell, the NFL, the 32 teams. We'll let you know if we hear from them. The ball is in their court. We're ready to go."
On Thursday, the NFL announced that 11 teams that would be attending: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins.
After the workout, Kaepernick took the time to sign autographs for fans that were watching from outside of the facility.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since opting out his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 after the team told him he'd be released.
The 32-year old sparked controversial league-wide protests against police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.