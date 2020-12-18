Community brings Christmas cheer to Malden and Pine City residents

MALDEN, Wash - Following September's devastating fires, the towns of Malden and Pine City need Christmas cheer now more than ever.
Little did they know, that cheer was on its way.
On Thursday, volunteers with the Innovia Foundation packed up dozens of gifts for people impacted by the fires. Box after box, wrapped up, and brought out to a trailer for the hour trip to Malden.
On Friday, families who lost everything got just a little bit back.
Total strangers stepped up and adopted families who need help this Christmas.
Families not only received presents, they received donations for Christmas meals as well.
Organizer, Shelly O'Quinn, says 80% of the town lost their homes and everything they own.
"We have gifts from sleds, to teddy bears, and books, and clothes, and boots- just things that the families need having lost everything- just a really great way to give back," O'Quinn said.
The giving won't end after this holiday season, Malden and Pine City will still need the community's help.
An organization based out of Montana, the Western Anabaptist Mission Service will help build four new homes once $300,000 has been raised.
Click here for more information or to donate
