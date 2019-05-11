SPOKANE, Wash.- Saturday night, family and friends honored the life of Shianne Soles, a 19-year-old Central Valley graduate, and active duty service member.
Soles was killed in an apparent double murder suicide last weekend in Virginia. A candle light vigil was held for a young Spokane woman in Coeur d'Alene at Independence Point. Her parents said Soles had big dreams, but they were taken from her too soon.
“Shianne was fearless, she wasn’t afraid of anything,” Shawna Eagle, Sole's mother, said.
Eagle said she wasn’t sad when her daughter flew across the country to join the navy, she was proud.
“She wanted to see the world. She had big dreams, big goals. Lots of them, because one wasn’t enough,” Eagle said.
Soles’ best friend, Logan Brophy, said Soles was there for anyone, anytime they needed her.
“There was never a moment we weren’t together,“ Brophy said.
When Soles came home for the holidays, her family said they forgot how much of a firework she was.
“I remember when she came home for Christmas, after two days I was like ‘it’s so noisy here.’ Her presence was just so big, but the silence when she was gone was so much bigger,” Eagle said.
Last weekend, police say Soles and her friend went off base from Camp Lejeune to 7-Eleven, when a man Soles knew, took the two by surprise. Police are still investigating, but believe the man shot Soles, her friend, and then himself.
“We’re all trying to hold onto each other right now,” Eagle said.
Soles’ stepfather, Rusty Eagle, said Shianne’s mother and father have been very strong this week, and the support from friends has been overwhelming.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been established to benefit Shianne Taylor Soles at Spokane Teachers Credit Union, or https://www.paypal.me/ShianneMemorialFund