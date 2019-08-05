A man serving a 73-year-old sentence for drug trafficking in Brazil thought he could escape from prison by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter and walking right out the front door.
It didn't work.
Prison guards immediately spotted 42-year-old Clauvino da Silva wearing a silicone mask, a long wig, glasses, jeans and a pink T-shirt. Da Silva's plan was to leave his daughter sitting in his cell as he walked out.
Video released by Rio de Janeiro's State Secretary of Prison Administration shows da Silva taking off the disguise and saying his real name.
The botched escape wasn't his first either. Brazil's Globo reported da Silva previously escaped from prison in 2013 by fleeing through the sewer.