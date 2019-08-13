Watch again

Update: A man is facing another indecent exposure charge following an incident Tuesday morning.

Spokane Police responded to a report just after 5 a.m. of a naked man appearing high and standing on the side of the road at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St., who ended up being 29-year-old Richard Sala.

An officer attempted to contact Sala, who was completely naked and was holding tree branches, but Sala ran away.

He ran around the block and was later taken into custody near Railroad Ave. and Monroe St. Sala was arrested on an outstanding DOC warrant and additionally charged with felony indecent exposure. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Previous coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon was immediately released from custody after receiving another conviction of indecent exposure.

According to the Spokane Police Department, 29-year-old Richard Sala was immediately released from custody on Wednesday, August 7 after being convicted of indecent exposure. He was then seen wandering around downtown Spokane.

Wednesday's conviction was a class C felony due to two previous indecent exposure convictions in 2016.

Sala is currently wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody due to not abiding by his post-conviction supervision agreement.

If anyone has any information that would lead to Sala's arrest, they are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.

Sala has an extensive criminal history, which includes nine felony convictions and 19 misdemeanor convictions. According to police, his criminal history ranges from 2008 to the present.