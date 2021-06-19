UPDATE: JUNE 19 AT 10:25 A.M.
The Grant County Coroner's Office released Saturday the official cause of Alex Harvill's death.
The cause was blunt force trauma to the torso and was determined to be accidental.
UPDATE: JUNE 18 AT 5:00 P.M.
The family of Alex Harvill has released a statement to KHQ regarding Alex's death:
"While this was obviously a very tragic event that unfolded, Alex was doing what he loved to do. And we thank everyone for their outpouring of support."
A GoFundMe has been organized to raise money for the Harvill family, and as of this posting, has raised more that $64,000.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirms that daredevil 28-year-old Alex Harvill, of Ephrata, has died from his injuries after crashing while attempting a world-record motorcycle jump. His family has been notified.
The Grant County Coroner's Office says that an autopsy will be performed Friday to confirm cause and manner of death.
He was a married father of two children. A GoFundMe has been set up. If you'd like to donate, click here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSES LAKE, Wash - 'Modern Day Daredevil' Alex Harvill is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing while attempting a world-record jump.
Harvill was attempting to jump 351 feet.
Before the jump Harvill rode around, spoke with the crowd and did a couple practice jumps.
Video of the jump appears to show Harvill landing short and was thrown from his bike.
Medics rushed to his side and took him to the hospital a short time later.
The Moses Lake Airshow released the following statement:
We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow - the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was injured during his warm-up before the jump and has been taken to the hospital. We do not have more information at this time regarding the incident.
Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery. All proceeds from today’s jump will be donated to Alex to contribute to his medical expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.