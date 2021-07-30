Cougs at the Olympics: Lisa Roman wins gold in rowing

SPOKANE, WASH- Lisa Roman of Langley, B.C. who attended Washington State University won a Gold medal for Team Canada.
Roman rowed in the women’s eight.
Her team Canada bio reads that she “started rowing in 2008 because she wanted to try something new in her first year of university… It seemed simpler than figure skating.”
Roman graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a minor in human development and sports management.
Washington State University has a massive women’s rowing program that is cranked out several high-level oarswoman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.