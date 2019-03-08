Court docs: Idaho man arrested after setting girlfriend on fire on Valentine's Day

Watch again

POST FALLS, Idaho - A woman in Post Falls suffered second-degree burns and lacerations after she said her boyfriend doused her with acetone and set her on fire on Valentine's Day.

According to new court documents obtained by KHQ, the woman said the incident started when she and her boyfriend, identified as Dustin Hieronymus got into an argument at Maine Street Bar.

The argument started because the woman wanted to keep singing karaoke and Hieronymus wanted to leave, according to the documents. The argument continued after the couple returned home.

According to the documents, Hieronymus pushed the woman down, causing her body to break a hole in the wall. He also dumped a bucket of cold water on her and hit her over the head with the bucket.

The woman had laid down on a mattress in the living room when the documents say Hieronymus grabbed a can of acetone and poured it onto her and the bed before lighting it on fire.

After the couple put the fire out, the argument continued and the woman hit Hieronymus with a frying pan. He eventually left the home and the woman was convinced to go to the hospital for her injuries two days later.

Hieronymus later told police in an interview that the woman had a drinking problem and she'd been getting more emotional recently due to her child being taken away from her.

According to the documents, Hieronymus also told police that during the argument, the woman had been the one to set herself on fire, making statements that she didn't want to live anymore.

The deputy who interviewed Hieronymus said in the documents that there were inconsistencies in his story. Due to those inconsistencies and other evidence from the investigation, Hieronymus was booked for felony domestic battery with traumatic injury.

If you or someone you know is going through any kind of domestic violence issue, there is help available. The national number, open 24/7 is: 1-800-799-7233

Safe Passage, which services much of North Idaho, can also be reached anytime at 208-664-9303. In the Spokane area, the YWCA has an around-the-clock domestic violence assistance line, which can be reached at 509-326-2255.