SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Detectives say a man charged with murdering his ex-wife this month is now additionally linked as a suspect in the murder of a homeless man back in April in downtown Spokane.
Earlier in August, Nathan Beal's ex-wife Mary Schaffer was found dead in a car in Browne's Addition. Beal was arrested and his charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder.
Correlation between two different cases has determined leads that the 9mm Ruger handgun found in Beal's home fired both gunshots that killed Schaffer on Aug. 8 and Andrew Bull on April 2, according to court records.
Spokane Police responded to the report of a deceased individual in an alley of the 900 block of W. 2nd Ave. just after midnight on April 3. The body was later identified as 30-year-old Andrew Bull, and a pathologist determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, classifying the manner of his death as a homicide, court documents said.
Bull was homeless and known to live a transient lifestyle in the downtown Spokane area.
A friend of Bull's said she had spoken with him at "the docks" (the same location where first responders located the victim) around 8:30 p.m. on April 2 before he left the area on a bicycle. That friend returned to the area around midnight, found him unresponsive and walked over to a nearby women's shelter to have someone call 911.
A woman who lives in the second floor of an apartment building said she heard a loud noise described as possibly one or two gunshots around 11 p.m., but her husband had not seen anything down the alley when he was walking their dog, court records stated.
Detectives processed the scene and collected evidence including a 9mm Luger cartridge case (Winchester brand), food containers for potential latent fingerprints, but a cell phone or wallet wasn't located at the scene.
Police contacted Andrew's mother in Nebraska, who reported him as a missing person most recently in 2018. The mother said Bull was estranged from the family, but knew him to be living a homeless lifestyle in Spokane and of his involvement with drug use. She was unaware of any specific locations Bull frequented in the Spokane area.
Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses, showing a suspect walking from the alley on Lincoln prior to entering the west end of the alley where the homicide had taken place. The suspect is shown dressed in dark clothing with a lighter-colored hood and is described by detectives by walking "casually and confidently."
About 10-15 minutes later, the audio recording captures a distinct and loud sound of a gunshot, court records said. The described subject is then spotted on video walking back out of the alley from the east about five minutes later.
Detectives say video evidence indicates the suspect and victim were the only people in the alley at the time a firearm was discharged. Investigators collected further video surveillance in the downtown area to track the suspect's movements prior to them going out of sight around 11:30 towards the railroad underpass in the 1700 block of W. 3rd Ave., court documents say.
Further surveillance footage from earlier in the night showed the suspect emerging from the same area in Browne's Addition.
Back on Aug. 8, a detective who had some interaction with Beal advised that he perceived Beal to have similar physical movements and mannerisms of which he previously observed of the suspect from the Bull case.
Beal's physical size is also similar to the suspect shown in the various surveillance footage from the Bull case.
The detective learned Beal had been arrested for first-degree murder regarding Schaffer's death, and that a handgun was recovered from Beal's residence being a Ruger EC9S 9 mm and Winchester brand ammunition. The detective noted that the ammunition from both the Schaffer and Bull cases were not just the same caliber and brand, but bullets/fragments from each scene were full-jacketed bullets - courts records said.
Cartridge cases from both murder scenes were submitted to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network along with a test-fired cartridge case from the Ruger gun. The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory has assigned the case for further examination of the firearms evidence in the case, with a report pending.
Beal has not been charged with any crimes in relation to Bull's death, Spokane Police said. Beal is in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.
