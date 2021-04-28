Crews battling house fire near 44th and Regal on the South Hill Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash - Crews are mopping up after a house fire that started Wednesday morning near 44th and Regal. So far no word on how the fire started. 44th was blocked between Ray and Regal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spokane Wash Mop Up Crew South Hill Regal Fire Local Weather Currently in Spokane 64°F Sunny 64°F / 42°F 12 PM 65°F 1 PM 67°F 2 PM 68°F 3 PM 68°F 4 PM 69°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor Inslee announces re-authorization of the J&J vaccine14th and Grand salon announces last day in businessGeorge Floyd mural in downtown Spokane defaced for the second timeSpokane County's COVID-19 numbers well above Phase 3 requirementsHadagone Corporation CEO Duane Hagadone dies at 88Seven Bays man dead after being ejected from motorcycle near Airway Heights'National Rape Day' warnings spread across TikTokSpokane County in danger of being pushed back to Phase 2Idaho woman charged after girl's body found in trash bagMan accused of killing 24-year-old woman last February offered plea deal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Coronavirus Email Alerts Subscribe to get twice-daily updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in your inbox. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists More Video From This Section House fire breaks out near 44th and Regal on the South Hill Updated 1 hr ago WATCH: Gonzaga vs BYU Baseball on SWX Updated Apr 24, 2021 Girl Scouts introduce "STEM Mobile" for rural girls Updated Apr 23, 2021 WATCH: Local elected officials react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial Apr 20, 2021 WATCH: Spokane and CdA react to Chauvin guilty verdict Updated Apr 20, 2021 WATCH: Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts Updated Apr 20, 2021 WATCH: Spokane residents cleanup, again, after winds bring down more trees Apr 19, 2021 WATCH: Jury in deliberation in Derek Chauvin trial Apr 19, 2021 Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe
