Update: The Spokane Fire Department says the cause of a fire at an abandoned business building remains under investigation.

SFD was dispatched to the structure fire at 102 N. Helena St., formerly Tormino's Sash and Glass Co., Wednesday just before 4 a.m. The building had suffered severe damage in a fire back in November of 2017.

Crews arriving found a heavily-involved fire, and given the extent of damage from the previous fire, adopted a defensive strategy to reduce risk to firefighters while protecting surround structures.

Forty firefighters responded to the fire, and it was controlled within an hour. No injuries were reported.

SFD says crews will remain on scene throughout the day to put out hot spots and ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Previous coverage:

Empty business building erupts in flames, billowing smoke in Spokane

Fire broke out from an abandoned building near N. Helena and Riverside in Spokane.

It happened early Wednesday morning, just before 4 a.m.

N. Helena and Riverside are currently blocked.

Abandoned building erupts in flames, billowing smoke in Spokane

According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, this building has seen fire in the past. It burned two years ago and has been abandoned, but homeless people have been using it illegally as a shelter. Authorities don't know if anyone was in the building at the time of the Wednesday morning fire. They expect to learn that when investigators arrive on scene. Crews are not going inside, because it's a defensive fire. There are electrical lines dangling.

When crews first arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. KHQ was first on scene early Wednesday morning.

Abandoned building erupts in flames, billowing smoke in Spokane

