Update: The Spokane Fire Department says the cause of a fire at an abandoned business building remains under investigation.

SFD was dispatched to the structure fire at 102 N. Helena St., formerly Tormino's Sash and Glass Co., Wednesday just before 4 a.m. The building had suffered severe damage in a fire back in November of 2017.

Crews arriving found a heavily-involved fire, and given the extent of damage from the previous fire, adopted a defensive strategy to reduce risk to firefighters while protecting surround structures.

Forty firefighters responded to the fire, and it was controlled within an hour. No injuries were reported.

SFD says crews will remain on scene throughout the day to put out hot spots and ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

