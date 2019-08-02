Watch again

Multiple area fire agencies teamed up to extinguish a fifth-wheel trailer fire and prevented a garage fire from spreading to a Greenacres home in Spokane Valley early Friday morning.

KHQ crews were first on scene of the fire that broke out after 2 a.m. Friday on the 19000 block of E. Sprague Ave. The family sleeping in the house connected said they feel lucky it wasn't worse and that everyone is safe.

The fire prompted response from 11 fire trucks from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8. Spokane Valley Police assisted with traffic control while an ambulance was on standby.

Neighbors called 911 to report the initial fire, and the homeowners called shortly after evacuating. Fire crews believe the fire spread from a fifth-wheel trailer to the garage. The fifth-wheel trailer was fullly engulfed upon arrival.

Firefighters quickly worked to protect the garage and had the fire extinguished in under 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the home. Crews remained on scene for several hours addressing hotspots.

"There was like a pop and moments after my mother's running down the hall, saying the fifth-wheel's on fire," the homeowner told KHQ. "They showed up right away and extinguished it right away, so it could've been way worse."

The majority of the garage was saved. SVFD said the RV was in the process of being rebuilt, with work having been done earlier Thursday evening. The RV had propane tanks stored in it, and fire crews believed one or more exploded after the fire started.

The cause is under investigation and no injuries were reported. The homeowners aren't expected to be displaced.

"A lot of our fires start in the middle of the night, so make sure you have working smoke detectors," a SVFD firefighter said. "They can be an early alert situation in situations like this."