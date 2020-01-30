Highway 231 serves as a vital junction point for the people around the small town of Valley, Washington who need to get to Highway 395, but presently, it's down to one lane about a mile from Highway 395 due to a portion of the southbound lane washing out.
Warmer temperatures combined with the wet weather we've had this month has created ideal conditions for washouts.
The Washington State Department of Transportation actually spent two days last year working to stabilize the exact same area that washed out earlier this week. During July 2019, DOT crews replaced a clogged culvert, removed some trees and moved some rock in an effort to stabilize the bank of the roadway. With the wet January we've had, it didn't quite hold up.
Last week on SR 231 it was a busy scene. Crews were repaired and replaced a culvert, stabilized the bank of the roadway and removed some trees. Several crews from different sheds around the region came together to complete the work. In all it took two days to complete. pic.twitter.com/E7mgfzbjzA— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 31, 2019
I asked WSDOT if there were any other similar areas they were monitoring in our region and as a matter of fact, yes, there is at least one at the moment. An area of Highway 25 just north of Kettle Falls saw a minor slide happen this week, too. However, it is not as severe and so far the road remains open. Repair work is expected to begin on Friday so drivers in the area can expect some lane closures.
Crews noticed a minor slide just off the roadway of SR 25 at milepost 94.5 north of Kettle Falls. Crews are mobilizing tonight to begin repairs and stabilize the slope first thing tomorrow. The roadway is open but expect lane closures beginning tomorrow to begin the repair work. pic.twitter.com/Et1FhpzrCV— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 30, 2020
Drivers for the Department of Transportation are out on the roads a lot during the winter months so they end up catching a lot of these issues, but if you see something that's concerning in your neck of the woods, they ask that you give them a call.
As for the slide on Highway 231, the road remains a one-lane highway with traffic lights on each side of the slide directing traffic when it is safe to proceed. Drivers can expect about a 3-4 minute wait at those lights.
Crews from Olympia have come over to formulate a fix for the road, however when exactly those repairs can happen is still up in the air. Crews are monitoring the roadway at least four times a day for any significant changes. If the road gets any worse over the next few days, weeks or months, it may have to be shut down and drivers could be looking at a long detour through Springdale.
