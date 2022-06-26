Summer weather seems to be sticking around as Spokane’s Hoopfest weekend comes to an end and we begin our work week!
A clear evening is on the way for our Sunday with Hoopfest games wrapping up, as locals and folks from out of town continue to enjoy the beautiful downtown Spokane has to offer.
Out toward the Pacific, a high-pressure warm front is quickly moving across Washington and into the Inland Northwest, bringing 90-to-100-degree temperatures across the state. Here in Spokane, we expect it to reach around 95 degrees, with sunshine filling the sky.
The rest of the week is going to be a bit cooler, but not much. Winds are moving throughout the region Tuesday, as a cold front comes in from the Pacific, with temperatures in the high-70s, and gusts reaching up to 40 mph in some areas close to Spokane.
Mid to high 70 temperatures continue until Friday, when the highs are bumped back up into the low to mid 80s for the weekend!
