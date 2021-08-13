An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Colville Confederated Tribes
The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality
Alert for all of Washington east of the Cascade crest through 10 AM
Monday August 16th, due to increasing levels of wildfire smoke. A
cold front on Sunday is expected to begin clearing smoke across much
of Eastern Washington, but air quality concerns will continue for
Okanogan, Ferry, and Yakima counties.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health
effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time
spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit
their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections,
diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an
emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor
burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in
the upper 90s to 106 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight
temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents
without air conditioners. Those working or participating in
outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,
stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
