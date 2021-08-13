Dan Kleckner's Golf Classic this weekend

SPOKANE, WASH- Today is the kick-off of the Kleckner Golf Classic which supports the mission of Northwest Golfers for Warriors that donate funds back to so many veterans organizations across Spokane in Northern Idaho.

Close to 200 veterans will come to play golf at the Downriver Golf Course, they have served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and all over the world but will enjoy a stress-free day on the golf course in Spokane.

According to Dan Kleckner in the past 11 years, $600,000 has been donated to support Northwest Golfers for Warriors which intern donates the cashback to organizations like the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation and the local American Legion Post.

This year they will donate $61,000.

If you would like to make a donation you can follow this link.