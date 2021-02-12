Dangerously cold temperatures and more snow for Valentine's Day weekend

Dangerously cold wind chill will end the workweek with more snow ahead for the Inland Northwest.
Cold, dry Arctic air will continue to push into the region bringing the coldest temperatures of winter to the region. Overnight lows in the single digits and teens with daytime highs in the upper teens and 20s are expected through Saturday. Very cold wind chills will continue Friday morning. Snow accumulations through the weekend should remain focused to areas near the Cascades, western and southern Columbia Basin, and from the Palouse south into the Lewiston area. Widespread snow is forecast Sunday night into Monday. The unsettled weather pattern will continue through next week.