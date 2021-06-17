MOSES LAKE, Wash - 'Modern Day Daredevil' Alex Harvill is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing while attempting a world-record jump.
Harvill was attempting to jump 351 feet.
Before the jump Harvill rode around, spoke with the crowd and did a couple practice jumps.
Video of the jump appears to show Harvill landing short and was thrown from his bike.
Medics rushed to his side and took him to the hospital a short time later.
The Moses Lake Airshow released the following statement:
We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow - the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was injured during his warm-up before the jump and has been taken to the hospital. We do not have more information at this time regarding the incident.
Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery. All proceeds from today’s jump will be donated to Alex to contribute to his medical expenses.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with KHQ Local news for updates.
