SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ronald McDonald House had some special, athletic visitors on Saturday night.
The Davenport High School wrestling team visited the house to drop off pizzas and "blessing bags." The bags were full of stuffed animals, pantry items, cleaning supplies, games and other items donated by community organizations.
They collected all of those items in a matter of weeks, but senior captain Alex Plasencia hopes they can impact lives for a much longer amount of time.
"I think that any family that has needs like this, as dire as this... they should know that there's people to stand with them," Plasencia said. "There are people that care, and there are always people standing behind them having their back."
He said he wants the donation trip to the house to become a yearly tradition for the team.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest is looking for volunteers. Current opportunities can be found here.
