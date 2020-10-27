Deadly crash involving a car and a semi under investigation in Coeur d'Alene

One person is dead after a crash at Appleway & US 95 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
It happened early Tuesday morning. Authorities say a small car was going East on Appleway, when the driver failed to yield to flashing red lights at intersection.
A semi couldn't stop in time and hit the car, with three people inside. Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries.
The road will be cleared within the next few hours.
Drivers should expect traffic problems even after the crash is cleared, because of intersection light issues.
At least one lane is open on each side of the roads impacted.
