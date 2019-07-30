The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into a suspicious death of a local anesthesiologist in the Dishman Hills area has closed.
Monday, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of 61-year-old Rex Porter's death was due to "Probable cardiac dysrhythmia due to combined drug toxicity due to simultaneous use of ethanol, sertraline, trazadone and ziprasidone." The manner of his death was listed as an accident.
Major Crimes Detectives said they found no evidence of any criminal acts leading to the death of Porter and have closed the investigation.