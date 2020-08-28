An investigation into the Washington’s Department of Corrections handling of former inmate Shane Goldsby states the department “followed procedure” in the deadly assault of Goldby’s inmate, Robert Munger.
Munger was a convicted child rapist, whose victim’s included Golsby’s younger sister.
Washington State Patrol conducted an independent investigation into the ordeal.
The report said the staff has no idea of the connection between Goldsby and Munger until after the death.
WSP also says in the report that Goldsby has a different name than his little sister, and screening staff never knew Goldsby was related to Munger's victim.
The investigation also found no evidence of any attempt by Goldsby to let staff members know about the conflict, which Goldsby denies.
Two inmates from Airway Heights Corrections Center also said Goldsby tried to alert staff of his situation.
"You know the killing that just happened here? Well that inmate that got killed raped another inmate's sister or daughter or something. Well, that inmate kept going out to the office. Not the one that got killed, the one that killed him, saying 'Hey listen I can't be in the same unit or on the same with this guy. he raped my relative and they told him 'Naw, whatever it doesn't matter' so he goes back and murders the dude," Gibbs told KHQ’s Kevin Kim.
"The inmate kept telling the Sergeant, look listen! You need to remove me from this unit because this person raped my kid or sister or something. "nope you're going to deal with it. it is what it is." and the inmate went back and murdered him," Gibbs continued.
In a statement with the findings of the investigation. the Secretary of Washington State's Department of Corrections Stephen Sinclair said, "While the Patrols independent investigation found the department properly followed all procedures in place to protect our incarcerated population, this is an unfortunate and complicated incident and we are always reviewing procedures to identify areas for improvement."
Goldsby still faces first-degree murder charge for killing Rober Munger. Goldsby plead not guilty earlier this month and is currently in the Spokane County Jail. He is expected to be transferred to the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla pending his trial.
