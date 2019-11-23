Milwaukee deputies have arrested a man living in an underground bunker near a river with a stash of weapons.
Authorities say it's possible that 41-year-old Geoffrey Graff had been living in the bunker for years.
They were alerted to Graff's bunker when residents reported shots fired Wednesday morning near the Milwaukee river.
Deputies found a concealed entrance to a concrete bunker that was eight-feet deep, eight-feet wide and 20-feet long. They say Graff admitted to firing three shots into the river because he was angry at his dogs for running away.
Inside the bunker, deputies found two shotguns, a rifle, a pistol and a bow with snowplow stakes for arrows.
"We haven't been able to make any connections to any political or any ideological motive for his disconnecting from family and moving and creating this encampment," Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said.
Graff has been charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
