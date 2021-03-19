A 67-year-old Spokane County man could be facing child pornography charges after evidence was spotted in his home by a deputy during the man's arrest on a malicious mischief charge.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release that deputies were arresting Gerald R. Fox at a north Spokane County residence on Thursday on a charge of 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief.
Before taking him to jail, the Sheriff's Office said the deputy asked Fox if he wanted his home locked and Fox said yes.
"While Deputy Totman did as requested, he noticed a printed image of what appeared to be Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) in plain view on the table," the release from the Sheriff's Office stated. "After observing the CSAM, realizing the image was potential evidence of a new, unrelated criminal offense, Deputy Totman immediately exited and closed the door. He contacted SAU Detectives who responded to the residence and began an investigation."
Detectives then requested a search warrant for the home and interviewed Fox.
"Through the investigation, Detective Humphrey, assisted by Detective Keys, developed probable cause to request that the Prosecutor’s Office charge Fox with several felonies relating to Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct," the release said. "The Prosecutor’s Office is moving forward with charges while SAU Detectives continue this active investigation."
Detectives believe base on information collected in the investigation that the activity happened over several years while Fox lived in Spokane County and they think other people in the community might have information about Fox's activity.
Anyone who might have information that could help detectives with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028 and reference incident #10025150.
