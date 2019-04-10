Disgruntled neighbor destroys controversial Easter display in New Jersey

Watch again

A disgruntled neighbor upset over a controversial Easter display in New Jersey took things into her own hands.

Desiree Mozek says she is not the least bit sorry and has no regrets for taking down the front yard holiday display in Clinton.

The display featured five mannequins dressed as scantily-clad bunnies, all of whom carried Easter baskets and stood surrounded by Easter eggs.

Mozek says she even admitted doing it to police when they contacted her.

"You don't think you did anything wrong?" a reporter asked Mozek.

I think I did something right!" Mozek said. "I get that point. That it's his property but come on like what the hell already."

Police are not commenting on whether any legal action will be taken.