The driver of an SUV was lucky to escape serious injury, after the vehicle ended up skewered by a guard rail on Interstate 90.
According to the Spokane Department of Public Works, this accident was avoidable. In a Facebook post about the incident, DPW officials said the driver was speeding west-bound on the highway, became distracted, and drifted into the guard rail.
The rail entered the engine compartment, passed through the passenger side of the SUV, and smashed through the back of the vehicle.
DPW points out that the accident is a "good reminder" about the dangers of distracted driving and speed. Now through April 14th, more than 150 law enforcement agencies across Washington are adding extra patrols looking for distracted drivers.
It is illegal for drivers to hold cell phones, access information, or watch videos while they are driving, stopped in traffic or at a stop light. Violators are charged $136 for the first offense and $234 for the second.