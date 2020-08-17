THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW INFORMATION FROM SPOKANE COUNTY AUDITOR VICKY DALTON
If you've been on social media at all in the last 24 hours you may have seen a video of a woman comparing her mail-in ballot with her brother's.
She says she's a Republican, and he's a Democrat and if you look at the ballots, there is an "R" and "D" designation respectively on each of their ballots. She's concerned that this is a major security flaw.
In the example she gives, an unscrupulous mail carrier can see the ballot marked "R" and, in an effort to skew the results, throw the ballot away, while making sure the ballot marked "D" gets to its intended destination.
We talked with Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton about this who said that she can't tell which state these ballots are from, or what election they are for. She said in Washington State, for the Presidential Primary, you must declare your party preference on the ballot.
We did the story on why that's the case back in March. Basically, it helps with ballot processing. Once ballots are collected and signatures are verified, they are sorted by party declaration. Once they are sorted, the ballots are removed from the envelopes and then shuffled before the secrecy sleeve is removed.
If you're still concerned about your ballot security, or your voter privacy being compromised, you can forgo your mailbox altogether, and drop your ballot in a ballot drop box.
We'll be talking to Dalton more about this tomorrow, if you have other questions let us know.
