Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a domestic violence incident at a home on E. Center Rd. The victim said she was violently assaulted by her roommate, later identified as 43-year-old Dana A. Keener. She told deputies she was held against her will, but managed to escape and needed medical attention.
The victim told deputies Keener was armed with a knife, and that her young child was still inside the home.
Keener turned off the lights when Deputies arrived. After Keener refused to cooperate, SWAT and Hostage Negotiators were called to the scene to help safely remove the young child from the home.
After several hours, Keener and the child appeared at the door. At the direction of SWAT Team members, the uninjured child was released by Keener and taken to a position of safety. After, Keener followed commands and was safely taken into custody.
Keener was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony charges of Assault 2nd Degree and Kidnapping 1st Degree.