The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the tour bus driver who was killed Friday morning after a crash with a school bus near Quincy, WA as 71-year-old Sidney Austin of Spokane.
The Sheriff's Office says a Quincy School District bus was picking up a student when it was rear-ended by a 19-year-old driving a Jeep Liberty. The driver pulled her Jeep off the road way and into a driveway, but the school bus was left in the road, blocking the westbound lane.
Shortly after the initial collision, the school bus was rear-ended by a tour bus that was on its way to Leavenworth.
All 26 students and the driver of the school bus were taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for evaluation. No serious injuries were reported and students were reunited with their parents.
The 39 passengers and one tour guide on the tour bus were also taken to the hospital for evaluation and temporarily sheltered. No serious injuries were reported among the passengers of the tour bus.
Sadly, the driver of the tour bus, Mr. Austin, died at the scene.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says dense fog was a factor in the crash, however, it remains under investigation.
