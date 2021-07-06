SPOKANE, WASH- If you use Bigelow Gulch get ready for detours it will be shut down starting today.
Spokane County will have Bigelow Gulch road closed between Argonne rd. and Weile ave. starting on July 6, to July 19, 2021.
WASDOT says this is going to be a high-impact closure with a large portion of Bigelow connecting to through Argonne being closed. It’s going to be shut down for road reconstruction.
About 1.3 miles of Bigelow Gulch road between west Palmer rd. and Weile ave. will be reconstructed.
When construction is over the road will be wider improving the safety of that stretch of the road.
You will not be able to access the stretch of road at all during construction, some options for detours include Day Mt. Spokane Road connecting onto North Bruce or East Stoneman connecting onto Argonne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.