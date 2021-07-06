Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES INTO THE COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for thunderstorms early Wednesday morning followed by wind and low relative humidity in the afternoon and early evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin, Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area, Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys, Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys, Fire Weather Zone 680 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains. * Thunderstorms: Elevated early morning dry thunderstorms will be possible. * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 13 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to 47 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: New fire starts with rapid spread possible from gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&